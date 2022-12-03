Using Wood to Fuel a Generator- -How to Build a Wood Gasifier wDemonstration

Vist YOUTUBE Channel Randomn





I made this gasifier a couple of years ago now as a second attempt at the technology. My first attempt had a few bugs. The blower wasn't able to move enough air, the unit was over-sized for the amount of gas produced, and the gas wasn't cool enough upon exiting the gasifier, resulting in an unsatisfactory amount of condensate getting to the engine.





So in this video, I show you how I built my new and improved homemade gasifier out of parts I could find for little to no cost. I use mine occasionally for generating electricity when the need arises.





With this second machine I have been able to reduce the unit size and use what I learned to make the process more efficient. I also chose to stay away from media type filters with this design to practically eliminate maintenance aside from emptying the accumulated liquids in the collection jar.





Gasification for use in producing energy has been around for longer than some might realize. Back in the 1800's, coal was gasified for the production of town gas used for lighting, heating, and cooking. More recently, in WW2, gasifiers were not an uncommon sight to see attached to the backs of cars, trucks, and tractors as a result of the fuel shortages. The technology was soon forgotten because of the inherent convenience of liquid fossil fuels once it was more readily available.





The versatility of gasifiers still remain however. Many preparedness minded people are still drawn to them because of the potential for sustainability in a world where fuel might not be as easy to get.





