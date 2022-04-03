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"GET POLITICS OUT OF HEALTHCARE" - Drs. Malone and McCullough
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1682 views • April 03, 2022
Two of the world’s top doctors in their fields, Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough, both believe that the COVID pandemic response has been grossly politicized, which resulted in a tragedy of loss of human life.
The core problem is that the government controls healthcare, said Dr. Malone.
The politicians dictating doctors on what kind of procedures and medicines to prescribe to their patients is favoured by the Big Pharma, insurance companies, and big hospital chains, “but it is absolutely not the kind of medical care American people want,” stressed the doctor.
The doctors also touched on the public health agencies such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) withholding important data on COVID vaccines’ safety and efficacy, and COVID infections and hospitalizations rate.
That, the doctors said, constitutes a medical fraud.
They called on the government insiders to blow the whistle on what is truly going on within the federal government.
Dr. Robert Malone is a holder of the nine original mRNA vaccine patents, which were originally filed in 1989, including both the concept of mRNA vaccines and the original proof of principle experiments and RNA transfection.
Dr. Malone has close to 100 peer-reviewed publications which have been cited over 12,000 times.
Dr. Malone can be found at: https://www.rwmalonemd.com
Dr. Peter McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, who manages the cardiovascular complications of both the viral infection and the injuries developing after the COVID-19 vaccine
The core problem is that the government controls healthcare, said Dr. Malone.
The politicians dictating doctors on what kind of procedures and medicines to prescribe to their patients is favoured by the Big Pharma, insurance companies, and big hospital chains, “but it is absolutely not the kind of medical care American people want,” stressed the doctor.
The doctors also touched on the public health agencies such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) withholding important data on COVID vaccines’ safety and efficacy, and COVID infections and hospitalizations rate.
That, the doctors said, constitutes a medical fraud.
They called on the government insiders to blow the whistle on what is truly going on within the federal government.
Dr. Robert Malone is a holder of the nine original mRNA vaccine patents, which were originally filed in 1989, including both the concept of mRNA vaccines and the original proof of principle experiments and RNA transfection.
Dr. Malone has close to 100 peer-reviewed publications which have been cited over 12,000 times.
Dr. Malone can be found at: https://www.rwmalonemd.com
Dr. Peter McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, who manages the cardiovascular complications of both the viral infection and the injuries developing after the COVID-19 vaccine
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