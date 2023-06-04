Kash Patel: #J6Footage is ‘another tragic example of failed leadership in Nancy Pelosi’
Former Federal Prosecutor Kash Patel criticizes former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for allowing her daughter Alexandra Pelosi to expose national security secrets by filming their evacuation of the Capitol on January 6 for her HBO documentary.
https://rumble.com/v2rhgw0-kash-patel-j6footage-is-another-tragic-example-of-failed-leadership-in-nanc.html
