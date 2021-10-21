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Is Anyone Pre-Destined To Go To Hell?
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98 views • October 21, 2021
Are there some people who are destined to go to hell, or does God want everyone to be saved.
The Bible is very clear on this. Nobody is destined or 'predestinated' to go to hell. The choice is in our hands.
The Bible is very clear on this. Nobody is destined or 'predestinated' to go to hell. The choice is in our hands.
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