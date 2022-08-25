© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1cuk5f16
The incident happened at Huairentang, Zhongnanhai in 1976, also mentioned the Central Guard Office, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Security, Beidaihe basement, and so on the lesser-known places, it seems that the CCP’s infighting is very intense, either you die or me