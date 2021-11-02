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The Stew Peters Show 11. 2. 21.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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Pfizer Vials Examined, West Point Cadet EXCLUSIVE, Lindsey Graham EXPOSED and MORE!

EXCLUSIVE! Hannah Macdonald refused to comply with what she says were unlawful orders to be injected with an experimental shot being falsely referred to as a "COVID vaccine", and as a result she was tormented, abused and kicked out of West Point. Macdonald joined Stew Peters to discuss her decision.

Dr. Kevin McCairn appeared on "The Stew Peters Show" and explained a viral INFOWARS video published by Dr. Fleming, who says a lot of "disinformation" has been pushed, specifically by Dr. Carrie Madej.

BREAKING: The Washington Post is conducting a deep dive into the events of January 6, and has revealed that Lindsey Graham told Capitol Police to shoot Trump supporters that were protesting the certification of what many believe to be a fraudulent election. Lauren Witzke joined Stew Peters.

"Stew Peters Show" Investigative Reporter, Edward Szall, brings us a look inside a hearing conducted by Senator Ron Johnson, where REAL VICTIMS of the jab are telling their stories, along with testimony from a military flight nurse who says injected pilots should not fly.

DeAnna Lorraine joined Stew Peters to reveal the newest Netflix fail. Colin Kaepernick bashes the NFL as a "slave driver" operation and the trailer is disgusting.

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