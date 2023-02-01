FOUNDATION of society

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https://cozy.tv/nick (America First Ep. 1115)
“You gotta build the prison, you gotta build the cemetery, you gotta build the church. That’s how you build a society. That’s the foundation.”
“…people are who they are. What people can do though is learn to be perhaps a little more civilized, that’s all.”
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