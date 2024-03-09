When i found these old clips, my jaw dropped. It perfectly explains everything we see happening today...funnily enough, the Google/DuckDuckGo URL takes you to a placeholder page...but why remove it...?
Lost Video From The 90's Explains Everything Happening Today
Thanks for watching!
God Bless you all!!!!
Lost Video From The 90s Explains Everything Happening Today
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3PGhxuCsZw?si=TAqWpCIp744qsMdF
If you like my content and wish to see me continue making videos, please consider supporting ETP, thanks everyone.
Paypal - [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.