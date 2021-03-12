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Biblical view on mRNA vaccine bioweapon part 2
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467 views • March 12, 2021
Part two is even better than part 1! We examine the sorcery behind the gene mutating bioweapon they call a "vaccine". To sorcerize means to transform by means of sorcery. To change or alter in form, appearance, and nature. Vaccines contain mutant clones and corrupted DNA or protein.
Using the aborted fetal kidney cells and the infectious fetal cow blood is their blood ritual of human and animal sacrifice.
Nanotechnology uses alien filamentous structures that are passed through cell membranes using Electroporation.
Electroporation is a process of applying a high voltage electrical pulse to a living cell, causing temporary permeability of the cell through which a foreign material such as cloned cancerous animal DNA may enter the cell. Sounds like witchcraft to me
http://theforensicnurse.org
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/rachelceller
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NgubROdfecXZ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/forensicnurse
https://www.instagram.com/rachelceller/
https://rumble.com/user/TheForensicNurse
https://twitter.com/CellerRachel
Using the aborted fetal kidney cells and the infectious fetal cow blood is their blood ritual of human and animal sacrifice.
Nanotechnology uses alien filamentous structures that are passed through cell membranes using Electroporation.
Electroporation is a process of applying a high voltage electrical pulse to a living cell, causing temporary permeability of the cell through which a foreign material such as cloned cancerous animal DNA may enter the cell. Sounds like witchcraft to me
http://theforensicnurse.org
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/rachelceller
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NgubROdfecXZ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/forensicnurse
https://www.instagram.com/rachelceller/
https://rumble.com/user/TheForensicNurse
https://twitter.com/CellerRachel
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