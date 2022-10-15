X22 REPORT Ep. 2899b - Durham Sets The Path, 16 Year Plan Exposed, Founding Fathers Warned Us

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2899b - Oct 14, 2022

Durham Sets The Path, 16 Year Plan Exposed, Founding Fathers Warned Us

Durham is not setting the path, he has the FBI on trial, he is exposing everything they did. The FBI did not work alone they were directed, Durham is making the connections. Everything we are witnessing is the 16 year plan and the people see the true agenda of the [DS]. Sometimes you need to show the people so they will believe. The founding fathers warned us of all of this, they fought they same tyranny.



