X22 REPORT Ep. 2899b - Durham Sets The Path, 16 Year Plan Exposed, Founding Fathers Warned Us
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2899b - Oct 14, 2022

Durham Sets The Path, 16 Year Plan Exposed, Founding Fathers Warned Us

 Durham is not setting the path, he has the FBI on trial, he is exposing everything they did. The FBI did not work alone they were directed, Durham is making the connections. Everything we are witnessing is the 16 year plan and the people see the true agenda of the [DS]. Sometimes you need to show the people so they will believe. The founding fathers warned us of all of this, they fought they same tyranny.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.


censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
