A NIGHT IN YUMA: Follow Me Through The AZ Border Crisis [SAVSAYS]

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Hundreds of illegals crossed into the U.S. from Mexico early Tuesday morning. Border patrol is overwhelmed, understaffed and the cartels are making major money as they smuggle humans through these open entries in our border wall.
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