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Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation interview Patrick Wood
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40 views • December 18, 2020
Stuart and Sam interview author Patrick Wood about his book Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation.
Patrick Wood is an author and lecturer who has studied elite globalization policies since the late 1970's, when he partnered with the late Antony C. Sutton to co-author Trilaterals Over Washington, Volumes I and II. He remains a leading expert on the elitist Trilateral Commission, their policies and achievements in creating their self-proclaimed "New International Economic Order."
An economist by education, a financial analyst and writer by profession and an American Constitutionalist by choice, Wood maintains a Biblical world view and has deep historical insights into the modem attacks on sovereignty, property rights and personal freedom. Such attacks are epitomized by the implementation of U.N. policies such as Agenda 21, Sustainable Development, Smart Growth and in education, the widespread adoption of Common Core.
Wood is a frequent speaker and guest on radio shows around the nation. His current research builds on Trilateral Commission hegemony, focusing on Transhumanism, Technocracy and scientism, and how these are co-opting economics, politics and religion around the world.
We answer the following questions:
What is Technocracy?
What do you mean by "global transformation"?
Who is responsible for this transformation?
Didn't you write about the Trilateral Commission and Globalism
back in the 70s and 80s?
What is the "green economy"?
How is government being "reinvented"?
What is Reflexive Law and why doesn't anyone know about it?
What does Technocracy have to do with the creation of Smart Grid?
What about massive surveillance and data collection by the government?
Was Aldous Huxley's book, Brave New World, speaking about Technocracy?
Is Transhumanism related to Technocracy?
And Much more...
http://www.technocracyrising.com/
Weaponized News
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Patrick Wood is an author and lecturer who has studied elite globalization policies since the late 1970's, when he partnered with the late Antony C. Sutton to co-author Trilaterals Over Washington, Volumes I and II. He remains a leading expert on the elitist Trilateral Commission, their policies and achievements in creating their self-proclaimed "New International Economic Order."
An economist by education, a financial analyst and writer by profession and an American Constitutionalist by choice, Wood maintains a Biblical world view and has deep historical insights into the modem attacks on sovereignty, property rights and personal freedom. Such attacks are epitomized by the implementation of U.N. policies such as Agenda 21, Sustainable Development, Smart Growth and in education, the widespread adoption of Common Core.
Wood is a frequent speaker and guest on radio shows around the nation. His current research builds on Trilateral Commission hegemony, focusing on Transhumanism, Technocracy and scientism, and how these are co-opting economics, politics and religion around the world.
We answer the following questions:
What is Technocracy?
What do you mean by "global transformation"?
Who is responsible for this transformation?
Didn't you write about the Trilateral Commission and Globalism
back in the 70s and 80s?
What is the "green economy"?
How is government being "reinvented"?
What is Reflexive Law and why doesn't anyone know about it?
What does Technocracy have to do with the creation of Smart Grid?
What about massive surveillance and data collection by the government?
Was Aldous Huxley's book, Brave New World, speaking about Technocracy?
Is Transhumanism related to Technocracy?
And Much more...
http://www.technocracyrising.com/
Weaponized News
Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/
Share & Follow & Subscribe to WeaponizedNews.Com
http://weaponizednews.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://www.youtube.com/c/Weaponizedn...
https://www.facebook.com/WeaponizedNews
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
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