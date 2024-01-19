Create New Account
WEF - It's Not Just a War on Farmers, It's a War on Humanity | Grant Stinchfield
WEF - It's Not Just a War on Farmers, It's a War on Humanity  |  Grant Stinchfield

The global elites are gathering in Davos Switzerland to figure out ways they can take over the world. It is an evil villain convention. They are open about their hatred of all of us. The "Useful Idiots" as one speaker dubbed the masses. What is at play here. What is there goal? We go through the globalist plot to thin the heard, take power and make billions.



new world orderdisinformationmisinformationdavosworld economic forumwefhuman depopulationklaus schwab2024 annual meeting

