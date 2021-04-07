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2021-04-07 - Bjørn Andreas Bull-Hansen - How We Get Our Freedom Back Protect Your Privacy and Resist the Vaccine Passports
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42 views • April 19, 2021
Vaccine passports, "freedom" passports, whatever you call them, will change our society and take both our privacy and our freedom. Covid will be remembered as the thing that made the governments implement a "Papers, please!" kind of society. We can not let that happen.
https://bull-hansen.com
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https://bull-hansen.com
- Become a member of this channel and support his work with a monthly donation:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC95m7aBYo7wgNCoHb1ojQYw/join
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