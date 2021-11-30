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HAPPY TRUMP THANKSGIVING... LOL... by Barry Soetoro Channel Bitchute 2017
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78 views • November 30, 2021
@Chic Greek Geek presents: A Trumpy Thanksgiving by the Barry Soetoro channel mirrored. An oldie but a goodie. Check out his smoking gun proof videos proving Sandy Hook Hoax and the Fake Obummer's. One of he first to be banned from youtube. Now on Bitchute. Great video channel to wake up zombies to the TRUTH>
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