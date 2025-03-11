BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
InfoWars Reporter "Brutally Murdered" Outside Austin Residence
735 views • 1 month ago

InfoWars reporter Jamie White has died in what host Alex Jones says was a 'brutal murder' which occurred around midnight outside of his Austin apartment.

At 11:57 p.m., Austin PD responded to a call in the 2300 block of Douglas Street - finding a white male victim with "obvious signs of trauma," according to APD Public Information Officer Leah Ratliff. White was transported to a local hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

According to Ratliff, "This is pretty early on in the investigation, and the homicide unit will be releasing more information as they're able."

According to Jones, staff at InfoWars grew concerned after White did not show up to work on Monday.

"We sent some people over this morning when he didn't answer the phone because he's always here early, loves to work, loves to fight tyranny, loves to promote freedom," adding "He passed away at the hospital very soon after they got him there."

"Jamie was our best writer," Jones said.

Continued at Source : https://www.zerohedge.com/political/infowars-reporter-brutally-murdered-outside-austin-residence


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
murderjamie whiteinfowars reportr
