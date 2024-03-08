Sieg der Wahrheit [FTAOL]

Wenn wir uns zur Wahrheit und Gerechtigkeit bekennen, dann wird der Wandel kommen, den sich im Prinzip alle wünschen.
Es liegt nur an uns, wie lange wir diese Gestalten über uns herrschen lassen und ihre Befehle ausführen - SIE tun nichts außer uns dazu zu manipulieren, WIR tun uns das selber an.
Jeder kann ein Teil der Veränderung sein, um die Zukunft nicht den Psychos zu überlassen!
