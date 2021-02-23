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An Exclusive Interview with Ron Wyatt's daughtor, Michelle Schelles
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13 views • February 23, 2021
It was a great honor and pleasure for Kingdom for Jesus to interview Michelle Schelles. This interview could help us to know more about Ron Wyatt, a humble man who found the ark of the covenant and others archaeological evidences of the biblical accounts.
Interview date: April 9, 2017
interviewer: Paul Hsieh - founder of Kingdom for Jesus
interviewee: Michelle Shelles
interview venue: TN, USA
中文字幕版連結：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1t29TBktzhI&;list=PL2ivaBceNzNZnBz6HU5bF00m3Qe7_q0Ku&t=310s
*Kingdom for Jesus owns the copyright of this video. If you want to use it, please credit us by adding this line “all rights go to Kingdom for Jesus” and please provide the link of this YouTube video as original source. *
Kingdom for Jesus website: https://kingdomforjesus.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kingdom4jesus
Interview date: April 9, 2017
interviewer: Paul Hsieh - founder of Kingdom for Jesus
interviewee: Michelle Shelles
interview venue: TN, USA
中文字幕版連結：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1t29TBktzhI&;list=PL2ivaBceNzNZnBz6HU5bF00m3Qe7_q0Ku&t=310s
*Kingdom for Jesus owns the copyright of this video. If you want to use it, please credit us by adding this line “all rights go to Kingdom for Jesus” and please provide the link of this YouTube video as original source. *
Kingdom for Jesus website: https://kingdomforjesus.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kingdom4jesus
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