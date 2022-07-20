4 Ways the Globalist Elites Are Ramping Up The Great Reset Ahead of Midterm Elections

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There's a misconception that everything that's being done by the globalist elites ahead of the midterm elections is for the sake of controlling and potentially stealing the. In some cases, this is true, but much of what they're doing is using the midterm elections as cover while they push forth a bigger, long-term agenda.