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Exclusive: Behind the Making of Plan DEMlC 2 Pt 1/2 (MIRRORED)
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682 views • August 22, 2020
Exclusive: Behind the Making of Plan DEMlC 2 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Ben Swann at:-
https://youtu.be/-tODF4Dus-4
Ben Swann speaks exclusively with the director of Plan Dem 2 about the origin of the film and attacks that have come against his movie. Part 2 about the gates foundation and its ties to vaccines in India and Africa can be seen exclusively at https://ISE.media.
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Mirrored from You Tube channel Ben Swann at:-
https://youtu.be/-tODF4Dus-4
Ben Swann speaks exclusively with the director of Plan Dem 2 about the origin of the film and attacks that have come against his movie. Part 2 about the gates foundation and its ties to vaccines in India and Africa can be seen exclusively at https://ISE.media.
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Create Tailwind https://Createtailwind.com
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
#benswann
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