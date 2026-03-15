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🤩🇺🇸 No, this isn’t a third-rate horror flick — it’s Trump’s Zionist pastor
Paula White is an American televangelist, staunch supporter of Israel, spiritual adviser to Donald Trump, and, occasionally, an exorcist.
Watching her in action, one has to ask: is the White House administration even sane — or has it descended into a medieval, murderous cult?
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!