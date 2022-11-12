FIRST Trump Endorsement! Republicans BACKSTAB!

The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter





Nov 12, 2022





Tonight on The Right Dissident we discuss the recent backstabbers turning on Donald Trump. We also talk about why free market capitalism IS NOT the greatest thing in the world! All of that more tonight!





