© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
Nov 12, 2022
Tonight on The Right Dissident we discuss the recent backstabbers turning on Donald Trump. We also talk about why free market capitalism IS NOT the greatest thing in the world! All of that more tonight!
Sponsors:
www.magbreakthrough.com/dalton
Social media! FOLLOW DALTON:
T.me/DaltonClod
https://twitter.com/TRightDissident
https://truthsocial.com/@DaltonClodfelter
https://parler.com/DaltonClodfelter
https://gab.com/realdaltonclodfelter
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1tq52c-first-trump-endorsement-republicans-backstab.html