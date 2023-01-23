https://gettr.com/post/p23n6et701f 2023.01.02 The signs of this large scale Covid outbreak in China are not in accordance with the laws of nature. The damage the Covid vaccines caused to the human body is similar to AIDS.
eglise医生的发言：这次疫情大规模爆发的各种迹象不符合自然规律，对身体照成的伤害和艾滋病病人一样，是疫苗造成的。
