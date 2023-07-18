Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep 3118b - [DS] Change Of Batter, Charlie Monitors & Protects Election, Cyber Attack Attempts
GalacticStorm
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3118b - July 17, 2023

[DS] Change Of Batter, Charlie Monitors & Protects Election, Cyber Attack Attempts


 The [DS] is now preparing the change of batter. They know Biden is a liability and they need to get the people back on their side, they will remove Biden and push [KH] into acting President and then [MO] will the candidate to take over Biden's nominee. Trump and the patriots planned on this. The elections will be monitored this time around so the [DS] cannot cheat. The [DS] will push a cyber attack.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

