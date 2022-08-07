Parents are done giving their kids all vaccines says Heather Gessling, MD

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Heather Gessling, MD's tweet from Aug 6, 2022 is posted here:
https://twitter.com/hgessling/status/1555876720238120961
Heather Gessling, MD
@HGessling
Want to know what I'm experiencing on the frontlines of medicine? Parents are DONE with giving their kids any and all 💉. Not only that but they're disgusted with what they had already allowed to be injected into their kids. They wish they could turn back ⏰.
4:21 AM · Aug 6, 2022
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News