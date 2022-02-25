COVID-19 PSYOP Debriefing 02.23.22

Getting truthful information from the mainstream propaganda media is impossible. Thankfully, there's some good researchers out there who will give us reliable intelligence information about what's really going on in the world. The Last American Vagabond is just such a researcher. In this comprehensive debriefing he covers the latest information related to this giant, worldwide COVID-19/Great Reset PSYOP that humanity is currently enduring. His intel is golden, always showing you the primary sources of his information, which is something you will never get from the mainstream propaganda media, which is an important actor in this PSYOP. One of the BOMBSHELL things that you'll learn in this report is that a peer-reviewed study published by Frontiers in Virology on February 21, 2022 reveals that the SARS-CoV-2 virus contains the MSH3 gene sequence, which was patented by Moderna (a Bill Gates funded company) in 2017. This is smoking gun evidence, which proves, not only that SARS-CoV-2 was manufactured in a lab, it also proves that Moderna had inside knowledge of how to develop the so-called "vaccine" for COVID-19 at record speed (two days).