Joseph Z EXPOSES the Coming UFO Deception & Spiritual War Ahead | FOC Show
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
923 followers
1
65 views • Yesterday
On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Joseph Z to discuss the growing conversation around UFOs, government disclosure, and what he believes could be a massive global deception. Joseph explains how spiritual warfare, biblical prophecy, artificial intelligence, and transhumanism may all intersect with the coming narrative surrounding aliens and non-human intelligence. He also shares why believers must stay grounded in Scripture, develop discernment, and be prepared for spiritual battles ahead.


americaunited statesdavid and stacy whitedwake up speak up show uppunishing darkness joseph z
