Joseph Z EXPOSES the Coming UFO Deception & Spiritual War Ahead | FOC Show

On today's Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Joseph Z to discuss the growing conversation around UFOs, government disclosure, and what he believes could be a massive global deception. Joseph explains how spiritual warfare, biblical prophecy, artificial intelligence, and transhumanism may all intersect with the coming narrative surrounding aliens and non-human intelligence. He also shares why believers must stay grounded in Scripture, develop discernment, and be prepared for spiritual battles ahead.

Joseph Z

Joseph Z is a dynamic speaker, teacher, and leader, dedicated to building lives through the Voice of God. With years of experience in ministry, he has been instrumental in guiding individuals towards spiritual growth and deeper understanding of their divine purpose. His messages resonate with people across the world, bringing hope, healing, and transformation.

Driven by a passion for the Word of God, Joseph Z focuses on empowering believers to live in victory, aligning their lives with God's will. His teachings are centered on faith, leadership, and walking in the power of the Holy Spirit. Through his ministry, countless lives have been touched and transformed by the love and truth of God.