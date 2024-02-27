Create New Account
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1893 - Sarah Anne Walker - Report on Chanthakoummane's execution
The Fire Rises
Sarah, a real estate agent, was in a model home that she was attempting to sell, when Chanthakoummane entered and attacked her. He beat her, breaking her nose and fracturing some of her teeth, before stabbing her 33 times, then biting the back of her neck. He then stole her ring and watch, before driving away.

Keywords
violencecrimegenocide

