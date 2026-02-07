🚨Past: Ghislaine Maxwell makes hidden threat to politicians in UN speech - throwback 2

🚨 THROWBACK: Ghislaine Maxwell makes hidden threat to politicians in UN speech

In 2014, Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell gave a speech at the United Nations to promote her TerraMar Project, a self-described environmental nonprofit organization, which focused on the idea of shared ownership of the high seas or international waters.

👉 But what shocked many was how she wrapped up the presentation, making an apparent direct call to world leaders to support her project.

All the politicians should “know that no sustainable ocean means we won't vote them back into power. If we won't vote them back into power, then they're out. We'll find someone who will,” Maxwell said.

😈 What about TerraMar? The project was dissolved shortly after Maxwell was detained on child sex trafficking charges in 2019.

Adding:

Did Ghislaine Maxwell have a role in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance?

McCann, the 3-year-old British girl who disappeared from a Lagos, Portugal holiday apartment in 2007, turned into what UK media have characterized as “the most heavily reported missing-person case in modern history.” She was never found.

👉The DoJ’s Epstein file dump includes startling new allegations: an online tip posted to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center by a person claiming to have spotted McCann with Maxwell in late 2009.

“The woman I saw looked just like Ghislaine Maxwell. I reported the sighting to the police but thought I would report it to you aswell, [sic]” the report said.

❗️The report indicated that the woman with the girl who looked like Maxwell was “trying to hurry” the little girl “along and seemed agitated that I was there,” and that the girl “kept on turning round to look at me.”

“There was also a middle aged man with them but he was walking much further ahead.”

➡️Unfortunately, the report redacted the possible sighting location, leaving it unclear where it may have taken place. The complainant’s address was stated as being in the UK.

The latest tranche of DoJ files have proven the darkest yet, signaling that Epstein and Maxwell’s abuse appeared to have extended beyond teenage girls, and to have included prepubescent children





@geopolitics_prime