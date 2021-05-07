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ELITE HUMAN TRAFFICKING [VOL.3] - PATTERNS OF THE CABAL
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60 views • May 07, 2021
ELITE HUMAN TRAFFICKING [VOL.3] - PATTERNS OF THE CABAL
Mouthy Buddha
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ijcIPQp78KYX/
THE TRUTH is not for comfort - It's for liberation.
It's not a medicine - It's a killer.
Better to get hurt by THE TRUTH than comforted with a lie.
THE TRUTH will set you free, but first it will make you miserable.
My Links:
https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
Mouthy Buddha
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ijcIPQp78KYX/
THE TRUTH is not for comfort - It's for liberation.
It's not a medicine - It's a killer.
Better to get hurt by THE TRUTH than comforted with a lie.
THE TRUTH will set you free, but first it will make you miserable.
My Links:
https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
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