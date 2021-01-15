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Time Lapse Painting Episode # 2 " Knowledge of Good and Evil"
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41 views • January 15, 2021
The concept for this painting actually originated many years before. I decided to recreate the scene of the big tree from a painting I did for my sister. The idea of light and shadow working it's way through the trees to give the viewer a sense of duality, especially of one's nature is the main focus here.
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