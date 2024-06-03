⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(3 June 2024)

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces continue advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences.

Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of AFU 57th motorised infantry, 82nd air assault, and 125th territorial defence brigades close to Neskuchnoye, Granov, and Konstantinovka (Kharkov region).





In addition, five counter-attacks of enemy assault groups were repelled close to Liptsy and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 215 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines and defeated the units of AFU 43rd mechanised, 112nd territorial defence brigades close to Zagoruykovka (Kharkov region) and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

Three counter-attacks launched by AFU assault units were repelled near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 435 Ukrainian troops, two armoured personnel carriers, and four motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and one electronic warfare station were eliminated.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line and delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of AFU 72nd mechanised, 67th territorial defence brigades near Noviy and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 310 Ukrainian troops and eight motor vehicles.

In addition, in the course of the counter-battery warfare, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, one UK-made 155-mm AS-90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzers were eliminated.

Two AFU ammunition depots were also destroyed.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on units of the AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade close to Novgorodskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





Four counter-attacks of AFU 47th and 110th mechanised brigades' assault groups were repelled near Ocheretino and Novopokorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 585 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made 227-mm HIMARS MLRS combat vehicle, five 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzers, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers were eliminated.





▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade near Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 140 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 152-mm M198 howitzer, one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one 100-mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces hit manpower and hardware of AFU 65th mechanised, 15th national guard brigades near Rabotino and Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer.▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 118 areas during the day.▫️Air defence systems shot down 67 unmanned aerial vehicles, one Neptune anti-ship missile, four French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, one U.S.-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile, and 19 U.S.-made HIMARS and Olkha MLRS projectiles. 📊 In total, 609 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 25,081 unmanned aerial vehicles, 526 air defence missile systems, 16,236 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,328 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 10,057 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 22,237 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.