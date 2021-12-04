20211204SAT ~iamken REPORT LET IT BE Speaking Words Of Wisdom

20211204SAT ~iamken REPORT LET IT BE Speaking Words Of WisdomA time has come when people must stand. If they do not they will be plunged into a darkness of which the likes have never been seen. People say, "What can I do?" Well.... there is a lot that can be done. You make begin by taking a long look in the mirror. You are about to become a Bitch Slave and you do not one thing about. Maybe that is what you deserve. Then again who am I to judge.... RIGHT?Stand with me.Stand for something.~iamkenOthers liked;