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20211204SAT ~iamken REPORT LET IT BE Speaking Words Of Wisdom
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169 views • December 04, 2021
20211204SAT ~iamken REPORT LET IT BE Speaking Words Of Wisdom
A time has come when people must stand. If they do not they will be plunged into a darkness of which the likes have never been seen. People say, "What can I do?" Well.... there is a lot that can be done. You make begin by taking a long look in the mirror. You are about to become a Bitch Slave and you do not one thing about. Maybe that is what you deserve. Then again who am I to judge.... RIGHT?
Stand with me.
Stand for something.
~iamken
Others liked;
https://www.banned.video/channel/greg-reese
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/~iamken-report.html
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-adfm-project.html
A time has come when people must stand. If they do not they will be plunged into a darkness of which the likes have never been seen. People say, "What can I do?" Well.... there is a lot that can be done. You make begin by taking a long look in the mirror. You are about to become a Bitch Slave and you do not one thing about. Maybe that is what you deserve. Then again who am I to judge.... RIGHT?
Stand with me.
Stand for something.
~iamken
Others liked;
https://www.banned.video/channel/greg-reese
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/~iamken-report.html
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-adfm-project.html
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