"My Name is Joe Biden - I work for the Gov't in the Senate" - Today in PA
284 views
•
Published 20 hours ago
•
😐Joe Biden came to introduce himself to a coffee shop in Pennsylvania: “My name is Joe Biden, I work in the Senate.”
Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos