AJN Live - Election Fraud Expert, Patrick Byrne, Told Alex Jones, 'THE BATTLE IS OVER! - 7-18-2026

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WE JUST BLEW UP THE DEATH STAR! Trump's Release Of Thousands Of Classified Documents Have Completely Exposed How The Globalist Deep State- Working Through Communist China- Has Been Attempting To Manipulate & Steal US Elections For Decades! Top Election Fraud Expert, Patrick Byrne, Told Alex Jones, "THE BATTLE IS OVER!" Byrne Went On To Advise President Trump To Declare A National Emergency & Install State Department Election Integrity Expert Tim Meisburger To Oversee A Free & Fair Midterm Election In November! MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL INTERVIEW!