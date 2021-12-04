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4/12/21 Navy Hydrogel 5G Implant, Global Catastrophe Med Fascism #WeDoNotConsent
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565 views • April 13, 2021
You Are Free TV
4/12/21: MRNA shot x2 = 12 times more likely to have the S. African GoF “variant” and the Navy plans to inject the enlisted with hydrogel subdermal nanotech 5G transmitter.
Meanwhile, St. Vincent mandates shots for anyone wanting to evacuate the Island during Volcanic eruption event...
Please consider donating to You Are Free TV. When you do, you will be sent the 20% off code for purchasing both Tetrogen and Munulex. You will also become eligible for the monthly give-away: a double set of Tetrogen or a bottle of Munulex. Thanks so much for your support.
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Mrna shots X2= 12 x more positive for new variants:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/ccp-virus-variant-affects-vaccinated-people-more-than-unvaccinated-people-study_3770982.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-04-12&mktids=2f40035469c85954779811da687374cc&est=cBWZ4%2FWrUe64QTkvE8IzeGcQVW04DUAb6QHasmWboN0liGPYCYykHVdwYoA%3D
Hydrogel implant and DARPA/Profusa:
https://www.oom2.com/t71727-hydrogel-biosensor-implantable-nanotech-to-be-used-in-covid-vaccines
Class Action suite in Europe for CV crimes against humanity/PCR Test Fraud:
https://leohohmann.com/2021/02/28/legal-team-wants-second-nuremberg-tribunal-to-try-global-lockdown-promoters-for-crimes-against-humanity/
The Crypto 666 Gates patent to reward you for biological activity:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/hr-6666-patent-060606-covid-response/
Dr Madej explains Hydrogel/Luciferase implant:
https://cv19news.wixsite.com/main/post/the-moderna-microneedle-luciferase-hyrdogel-transfection-nanoparticle-covid19-vaccine
St. Vincent Residents forced to take vax to evacuate:
https://www.newswars.com/people-on-volcano-stricken-island-told-they-wont-be-rescued-if-they-havent-had-the-covid-vaccine/
Comrade Ralph, PM of St. Vincent:
https://www.caribbeannationalweekly.com/newsmaker/ralph-gonsalves-st-vincent-and-grenadines-prime-minister-is-new-chairman-of-caricom/
Hawaii volcanic eruption, fracking/R'childs:
https://newspunch.com/hawaii-volcanic-eruption-rothschilds-tsunami/
Iceland Volcano erupts after multiple EQ's:
https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/iceland-volcano-erupts-after-thousands-of-earthquakes/
Catholic Charities history of Marxist Grift in USA:
https://www.city-journal.org/html/how-catholic-charities-lost-its-soul-12150.html
https://www.americamagazine.org/politics-society/2019/02/14/border-city-close-catholic-charities-center-run-sister-norma-pimentel
Raid on Rebel News in Montreal:
https://www.rebelnews.com/ezra_levant_reacts_to_montreal_police_raid_on_rebel_news_airbnb
Grace Life Church, Edmonton, CAN, under police state lock down and PROTEST:
https://www.rebelnews.com/derek_sloan_at_gracelife_wheres_the_science_in_any_of_this
Patrisse Cullors makes millions from BLM:
https://www.rt.com/usa/520708-black-lives-matter-leader-home/
YOU ARE FREE! Pray and Stand Your American Ground! We ARE FREE!
4/12/21: MRNA shot x2 = 12 times more likely to have the S. African GoF “variant” and the Navy plans to inject the enlisted with hydrogel subdermal nanotech 5G transmitter.
Meanwhile, St. Vincent mandates shots for anyone wanting to evacuate the Island during Volcanic eruption event...
Please consider donating to You Are Free TV. When you do, you will be sent the 20% off code for purchasing both Tetrogen and Munulex. You will also become eligible for the monthly give-away: a double set of Tetrogen or a bottle of Munulex. Thanks so much for your support.
To Support You Are Free TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Tetrogen & Munulex link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: MUN10%FREE (all caps)
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: place the code at the top of your order
You can also watch here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9
Mrna shots X2= 12 x more positive for new variants:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/ccp-virus-variant-affects-vaccinated-people-more-than-unvaccinated-people-study_3770982.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-04-12&mktids=2f40035469c85954779811da687374cc&est=cBWZ4%2FWrUe64QTkvE8IzeGcQVW04DUAb6QHasmWboN0liGPYCYykHVdwYoA%3D
Hydrogel implant and DARPA/Profusa:
https://www.oom2.com/t71727-hydrogel-biosensor-implantable-nanotech-to-be-used-in-covid-vaccines
Class Action suite in Europe for CV crimes against humanity/PCR Test Fraud:
https://leohohmann.com/2021/02/28/legal-team-wants-second-nuremberg-tribunal-to-try-global-lockdown-promoters-for-crimes-against-humanity/
The Crypto 666 Gates patent to reward you for biological activity:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/hr-6666-patent-060606-covid-response/
Dr Madej explains Hydrogel/Luciferase implant:
https://cv19news.wixsite.com/main/post/the-moderna-microneedle-luciferase-hyrdogel-transfection-nanoparticle-covid19-vaccine
St. Vincent Residents forced to take vax to evacuate:
https://www.newswars.com/people-on-volcano-stricken-island-told-they-wont-be-rescued-if-they-havent-had-the-covid-vaccine/
Comrade Ralph, PM of St. Vincent:
https://www.caribbeannationalweekly.com/newsmaker/ralph-gonsalves-st-vincent-and-grenadines-prime-minister-is-new-chairman-of-caricom/
Hawaii volcanic eruption, fracking/R'childs:
https://newspunch.com/hawaii-volcanic-eruption-rothschilds-tsunami/
Iceland Volcano erupts after multiple EQ's:
https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/iceland-volcano-erupts-after-thousands-of-earthquakes/
Catholic Charities history of Marxist Grift in USA:
https://www.city-journal.org/html/how-catholic-charities-lost-its-soul-12150.html
https://www.americamagazine.org/politics-society/2019/02/14/border-city-close-catholic-charities-center-run-sister-norma-pimentel
Raid on Rebel News in Montreal:
https://www.rebelnews.com/ezra_levant_reacts_to_montreal_police_raid_on_rebel_news_airbnb
Grace Life Church, Edmonton, CAN, under police state lock down and PROTEST:
https://www.rebelnews.com/derek_sloan_at_gracelife_wheres_the_science_in_any_of_this
Patrisse Cullors makes millions from BLM:
https://www.rt.com/usa/520708-black-lives-matter-leader-home/
YOU ARE FREE! Pray and Stand Your American Ground! We ARE FREE!
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