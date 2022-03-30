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Appeal of junior sergeant of the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anastasia Vladimirovna Shchukina. 033022
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82 views • March 30, 2022
Appeal of junior sergeant of the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anastasia Vladimirovna Shchukina.
Her husband, Andrei Petrovich Shchukin, is the deputy commander of the 56th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Now located in Mariupol.
Her husband, Andrei Petrovich Shchukin, is the deputy commander of the 56th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Now located in Mariupol.
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