I’M NOT SURPRISED, BUT THIS STILL INFURIATES ME! TARGET CHILDREN, THE SATANIC CORPORATE GAY AGENDA

I’m trying to work on a larger project, among other things, but I can’t get anything done because stories like this keep popping up. Who’s going to stand for God? Who’s going to fight for the children?

Mirrored from Oh My God but the commentary at the end is mine (Mith Chronicler)





Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/