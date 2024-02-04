Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I’M NOT SURPRISED, BUT THIS STILL INFURIATES ME! TARGET CHILDREN, THE SATANIC CORPORATE GAY AGENDA
channel image
Alex Hammer
4476 Subscribers
204 views
Published Yesterday

I’m trying to work on a larger project, among other things, but I can’t get anything done because stories like this keep popping up. Who’s going to stand for God? Who’s going to fight for the children?

Mirrored from Oh My God but the commentary at the end is mine (Mith Chronicler)


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/

Keywords
bibleweather warfaregenocidenwo1984surveillancecanadadirected energy weaponsgeo engineeringmauistarvationfaminehidden historyclimate hoaxfirestartariaeco terrorismbio warfarecovid hoaxterra forminggreat resetgraphene oxidemanufactured droughtmanufactured fires15 minute cities

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket