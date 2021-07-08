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Privacy Laws and facial recognition systems
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78 views • July 08, 2021
This is the current state of affairs in Australia regarding the Privacy Laws which protect us and the slow march towards a surveillance State!
Australian Human Rights Commissioner warns on facial recognition risks
https://www.smh.com.au/technology/harm-against-humans-rights-chief-warns-of-facial-recognition-threat-20200611-p551o6.html
Law Council of Australia - review of Identity-matching Services Bill (2019)
https://www.lawcouncil.asn.au/resources/submissions/review-of-the-identity-matching-services-bill-2019-and-the-australian-passports-amendment-identity-matching-services-bill-2019
Australian Passports Amendment (Identity-matching Services) Bill 2019
https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Bills_Legislation/bd/bd1920a/20bd021
Australian Human Rights Commissioner warns on facial recognition risks
https://www.smh.com.au/technology/harm-against-humans-rights-chief-warns-of-facial-recognition-threat-20200611-p551o6.html
Law Council of Australia - review of Identity-matching Services Bill (2019)
https://www.lawcouncil.asn.au/resources/submissions/review-of-the-identity-matching-services-bill-2019-and-the-australian-passports-amendment-identity-matching-services-bill-2019
Australian Passports Amendment (Identity-matching Services) Bill 2019
https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Bills_Legislation/bd/bd1920a/20bd021
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