The Banking System is Collapsing for Technocrat Rule with CBDCs | Bank Runs Created From Financial Anxiety | Biden Opens Door for Complete Bail Out | Floyd Brown

Many banks have begun to collapse these last several days. The mainstream media, of course, continues to play this out as if these were troubled banks in the first place. Yet, after the collapse more reports have appeared that these were inside efforts to collapse them.





We have heard from past Federal Reserve employees that recessions are systematic. We know that the leadership in this sector actively drives its ruin or success. They play with your money - or actually theirs.





Major investors and banks pulled out funds from these two major banks before they collapsed and before the news of it reached the public. They knew that this was about to be made to occur.





We also know there has been a major effort to collapse the United States economy and usher in technocratic control of the currency. The best way for this to occur is for their CBDCs which they are rolling out.

The digital currency controlled by world powers would subvert the constitutional protections for United States citizens. They would be under the complete control for whether they could buy or sell. Private property ownership would cease. Social credit scoring would eliminate dissidents.

There would be no need to attack and topple the United States constitution. The people would be seized and subjugated by the instituted currency. Technocrats would make the rules. Their dystopia will be assured.

It is time that local structures be put into place to prevent your fall. Bartering systems and community strength through their own systems must be prepared. It is a way for us to avoid their control which appears to be imminent.

Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline

On GETTR, FrankSocial, Truth Social, Gab : @BFBroadcasting

On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting

On Rumble: BFBroadcasting





Support independent media:

- Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and discover the new Kingdom Fuel, Immune Support Packs, and also preventative health plans from the Functional Medical Institute. Use the code BATTLEFRONT at checkout on all items.

- New items are arriving like the MyPillow 2.0. Save up to 66% now with the code: Battle. Visit https://mypillow.com/battle and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.

- They stole your privacy through technology. Take it back at https://voltawireless.com. Use the code BATTLE and Let Freedom Ring.

- Visit https://micronicsilver.net and save 10% with the code BATTLE. Get products like the amazing Silvizone Skin Cream and enjoy the benefits of younger looking skin and inflammation relief. What benefits will you experience personally?

⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com.

- Protect yourself from free radicals in your bloodstream with the new Z-Shield with powerful cleansing ingredients including turmeric. Visit https://zstacklife.com/?ref=BATTLEFRONT and use the code Battlefront for 5% off.

- Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront





Sources:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11853651/Bank-shares-plummet-71-pre-market-trading-despite-Bidens-backing.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11855573/100BN-wiped-banking-market-SINGLE-DAY-bloodbath-Wall-Street.html

https://public.substack.com/p/exclusive-senator-mark-kelly-called

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/economy/contagion-regional-banks-distress-svb-collapse

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/bitcoin-bullion-surge-after-fed-bailout-rate-hike-odds-plummet

https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-fed-is-making-things-ever-worse_5119067.html

https://www.infowars.com/posts/swift-banking-network-conducts-new-global-phase-of-cbdc-testing/

https://www.amazon.com/Counterpunch-Unlikely-Alliance-Americans-Fighting/dp/1636411630/ref=sr_1_1?crid=VLML7OAAMQMK&keywords=floyd+brown+counterpunch&qid=1678899756&sprefix=floyd+brown%2Caps%2C138&sr=8-1