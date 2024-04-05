Create New Account
Todd Bensman · Hundreds of runners climb the wall into New Mexico daily
Published 18 hours ago

Todd Bensman · Leaving Juarez. Good name for a movie. But, instead part of a quite real- life epidemic of “RUNNERS” going over the wall into illegal immigrant friendly state of New Mexico. Hundreds every day do it. Lots and lots of them are crooks.


@BensmanTodd

https://x.com/BensmanTodd/status/1776315451137499434

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

