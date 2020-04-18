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SHOW NO. 40 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 3 (Apr. 8th, 2020) (Corona Virus Tyranny Special)
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8 views • April 18, 2020
This was a special edition episode discussing the legal and constitutional limits on federal and state emergency powers, of particular relevance given federal and state implementation of emergency Corona Virus measures that have severely limited or in some cases outlawed the exercise of freedoms frequently taken for granted in the pre-outbreak U.S.A. Special guests were Professor of Constitutional Law Attorney Donald Kilmer. Alabama Attorney Larry Becraft, FreeEnterpriseSocietyServices.org Founder Shawn O’Connor and Former IRS Special Agent and AgentForTruth.com Founder Joe Banister hosted the show.
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