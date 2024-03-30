Create New Account
Barack Obama Summons The Elites-now NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 29 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Barack Obama is clearly in charge as elites meet in New York City to raise millions for his fourth term as America stands on brink of civil war.

Pretend president Joe Biden took the stage at a high-powered fundraiser Thursday night in New York City alongside two former Democratic presidents, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, with the three men suggesting both democracy and basic freedoms were on the ballot in 2024. But it was clear that Barack Obama was ‘large and in charge’. Something huge is on the ballot in 2024, and it does have to do with your freedom, just not in the way they’re selling it to you here now on Day 1,474 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve. It has a whole lot more to do with Leave The World Behind.

“The prophets prophesy falsely, and the priests bear rule by their means; and my people love to have it so: and what will ye do in the end thereof?” Jeremiah 5:31 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, globalists Barack Obama and Bill Clinton met with their front man Joe Biden to rally their ‘useful idiots’, and it was quite the spectacle. They walked out as the strains of ‘Born To Run’ by hardcore liberal Bruce Springsteen filled the air, and they’re running alright. On the one hand, Obama has instructed the Democrats in 4 different cities to single out Donald Trump, and if possible, render him bankrupt and sitting in a jail cell by or before November 5th, election day here in America. On the other hand, Barack Obama has been running the country through Joe Biden for the past 3.5 years, and very much wants a fourth term. Will he get it? He just might, but scarier than that prospect is, the fact that scenes from his dystopian civil war movie ‘Leave The World Behind’ have been playing themselves out in real life. All this and a whole lot more today on this Prophecy News Podcast!

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

