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Doctors and Nurses Giving the Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Tried as War Criminals
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1300 views • February 09, 2021
Doctors and Nurses Giving the Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Tried as War Criminals
by Dr. Vernon Coleman
Source Video: http://www.vernoncoleman.com
In an emotional video, Dr. Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why doctors and nurses giving the covid-19 vaccine will be tried as war criminals.
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Masonic Cabal's secret half of the English language, Gematria show exactly who set up this medical system:
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Physicians = 51 (Full Reduction) & 147 (Reverse Ordinal)
American Medical Association = 314 (Francis Bacon)
American Medical Association = 711 (Primes)
American Medical Association Company = 323 (English Ordinal)
American Medical Association Company = 999 (Primes)
AMA = 93 (Francis Bacon) & 93 (Trigonal)
Medical Doctor = 174 (Francis Bacon)
Medical Doctors = 51 (Chaldean)
Nurses = 322 (Primes)
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In recent months, Dr. Coleman's videos have been targeted by trolls spreading lies, libels and misinformation and because of this, Dr. Coleman has had to disable comments on his original video.
NOTE: Do you someone that has taken the COVID-19 Vaccine..., if so what is their blood type? Please add below in the comments.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
by Dr. Vernon Coleman
Source Video: http://www.vernoncoleman.com
In an emotional video, Dr. Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why doctors and nurses giving the covid-19 vaccine will be tried as war criminals.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Masonic Cabal's secret half of the English language, Gematria show exactly who set up this medical system:
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Physicians = 51 (Full Reduction) & 147 (Reverse Ordinal)
American Medical Association = 314 (Francis Bacon)
American Medical Association = 711 (Primes)
American Medical Association Company = 323 (English Ordinal)
American Medical Association Company = 999 (Primes)
AMA = 93 (Francis Bacon) & 93 (Trigonal)
Medical Doctor = 174 (Francis Bacon)
Medical Doctors = 51 (Chaldean)
Nurses = 322 (Primes)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
In recent months, Dr. Coleman's videos have been targeted by trolls spreading lies, libels and misinformation and because of this, Dr. Coleman has had to disable comments on his original video.
NOTE: Do you someone that has taken the COVID-19 Vaccine..., if so what is their blood type? Please add below in the comments.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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