© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Liberal Women Suck & Never Let A Crisis Go To Waste
Follow
1
Share
Report
90 views • March 24, 2021
Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Is This The Next Paypal? 2 Spots Left - https://initiativeq.com/invite/E2M75sGqsp
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Dem gun control - https://www.theblaze.com/news/democrats-boulder-massacre-gun-control-agenda
2nd shooting - https://www.reuters.com/article/us-colorado-shooting/colorado-supermarket-shooter-kills-10-including-police-officer-idUSKBN2BE308
1st shooting - https://thepostmillennial.com/rep-judy-chu-says-that-massage-parlor-shootings-should-be-considered-a-hate-crime/
Hate crime stats - https://www.infowars.com/posts/fbi-crime-stats-prove-white-supremacy-not-responsible-for-hate-crime-threat-to-asians/
SF dirty secret - https://www.sfgate.com/opinion/article/Dirty-secret-of-black-on-Asian-violence-is-out-3265760.php
The anti-masking song - https://twitter.com/CaliPatriot213/status/1371263473368264705
Anti-lockdown protests - https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/burn-your-masks-massive-anti-lockdown-protests-rage-worldwide
Maui issues 189 mask tickets - https://mauinow.com/2021/03/22/189-citations-over-two-weeks-during-maui-mask-enforcement/
Blue State Bailout - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/mass-federalization-how-washington-bailing-out-failed-states-decapitating-competitive
Always the whitey's fault - https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1373675295618723840
White liberal twats - https://twitter.com/juve_pete/status/1373677596458639360/photo/1
More white supremacy - https://www.thecollegefix.com/college-president-declares-atlanta-shootings-result-of-normalization-of-white-supremacy/
Whiteness - https://twitter.com/ByronYork/status/1283372233730203651/photo/1
Catch and release - https://www.breitbart.com/border/2021/03/21/exclusive-biden-begins-immediate-catch-and-release-of-migrant-families-without-court-dates/
Potatohead gets his rally - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/22/photos-migrants-fly-biden-president-2020-flag-mexico-awaiting-u-s-entry/
Let's support illegals - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/illegal-immigrants-to-receive-4-38-billion-in-stimulus-checks-report_3744122.html?&;utm_source=newsnoe&utm_medium=email&[email protected]&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-03-22-3&mktids=ad58dabce162408e97db56b08b737b8f
Oops, they were over 100 - https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/spain-covid-death-count-error/
Transgender miss usa - https://www.theblaze.com/news/biological-male-wins-female-nevada-beauty-pageant
Sports is woke - https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2021/03/21/sports-illustrated-swimsuit-issue-features-its-first-trans-woman-of-color/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1374273646168961028
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Is This The Next Paypal? 2 Spots Left - https://initiativeq.com/invite/E2M75sGqsp
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Dem gun control - https://www.theblaze.com/news/democrats-boulder-massacre-gun-control-agenda
2nd shooting - https://www.reuters.com/article/us-colorado-shooting/colorado-supermarket-shooter-kills-10-including-police-officer-idUSKBN2BE308
1st shooting - https://thepostmillennial.com/rep-judy-chu-says-that-massage-parlor-shootings-should-be-considered-a-hate-crime/
Hate crime stats - https://www.infowars.com/posts/fbi-crime-stats-prove-white-supremacy-not-responsible-for-hate-crime-threat-to-asians/
SF dirty secret - https://www.sfgate.com/opinion/article/Dirty-secret-of-black-on-Asian-violence-is-out-3265760.php
The anti-masking song - https://twitter.com/CaliPatriot213/status/1371263473368264705
Anti-lockdown protests - https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/burn-your-masks-massive-anti-lockdown-protests-rage-worldwide
Maui issues 189 mask tickets - https://mauinow.com/2021/03/22/189-citations-over-two-weeks-during-maui-mask-enforcement/
Blue State Bailout - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/mass-federalization-how-washington-bailing-out-failed-states-decapitating-competitive
Always the whitey's fault - https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1373675295618723840
White liberal twats - https://twitter.com/juve_pete/status/1373677596458639360/photo/1
More white supremacy - https://www.thecollegefix.com/college-president-declares-atlanta-shootings-result-of-normalization-of-white-supremacy/
Whiteness - https://twitter.com/ByronYork/status/1283372233730203651/photo/1
Catch and release - https://www.breitbart.com/border/2021/03/21/exclusive-biden-begins-immediate-catch-and-release-of-migrant-families-without-court-dates/
Potatohead gets his rally - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/22/photos-migrants-fly-biden-president-2020-flag-mexico-awaiting-u-s-entry/
Let's support illegals - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/illegal-immigrants-to-receive-4-38-billion-in-stimulus-checks-report_3744122.html?&;utm_source=newsnoe&utm_medium=email&[email protected]&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-03-22-3&mktids=ad58dabce162408e97db56b08b737b8f
Oops, they were over 100 - https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/spain-covid-death-count-error/
Transgender miss usa - https://www.theblaze.com/news/biological-male-wins-female-nevada-beauty-pageant
Sports is woke - https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2021/03/21/sports-illustrated-swimsuit-issue-features-its-first-trans-woman-of-color/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1374273646168961028
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.