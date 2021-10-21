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CASES OF INOCULATED INDIVIDUALS SUFFERING FROM HEMATEMESIS
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270 views • October 21, 2021
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Cases of inoculated individuals suffering from hematemesis https://rumble.com/vo03tf-cases-of-inoculated-individuals-suffering-from-hematenesis-after-inoculatio.html
Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/hematemesis.html Dr. Sevillano explains why there are cases of inoculated patients with hematemesis after the jab. If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city "
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Ramola D Reports | Newsbreak 134 | Dr. Robert Young calls for halt on vaccines, reveals new findings https://is.gd/Y9CXKx
Cases of inoculated individuals suffering from hematemesis https://rumble.com/vo03tf-cases-of-inoculated-individuals-suffering-from-hematenesis-after-inoculatio.html
Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/hematemesis.html Dr. Sevillano explains why there are cases of inoculated patients with hematemesis after the jab. If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city "
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Ramola D Reports | Newsbreak 134 | Dr. Robert Young calls for halt on vaccines, reveals new findings https://is.gd/Y9CXKx
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