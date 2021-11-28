© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No to Vaccinepassports Demonstration - 27th of November 2021. Gothenburg, Sweden. Frihetsrörelsen.
Follow
2
Share
Report
241 views • November 28, 2021
█████████████████████████████████████████████████████
12 minutes of footage from a demonstration held in Gothenburg, Sweden at the 27th of November year 2021. The Freedom movement (Frihetsrörelsen) was behind it.
█████████████████████████████████████████████████████
12 minuter videoupptagningar från Frihetsrörelsens demonstration i Göteborg den 27:e November 2021.
█████████████████████████████████████████████████████
12 minutes of footage from a demonstration held in Gothenburg, Sweden at the 27th of November year 2021. The Freedom movement (Frihetsrörelsen) was behind it.
█████████████████████████████████████████████████████
12 minuter videoupptagningar från Frihetsrörelsens demonstration i Göteborg den 27:e November 2021.
█████████████████████████████████████████████████████
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.