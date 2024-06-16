© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2 Families In Gaza Displacement Tents Daily Life - Nakba of 1948 And Now 2024
crochet mina life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y23-kUraME&t
يومي وروتيني في الخيمة بكل التفاصيل الي سألتوا عليها وراح نجهز الخيمة للعيد😔 ولا لأ تعالوا شوفوا ؟؟
My day and routine in the tent with all the details you asked about and we will prepare the tent for Eid 😔 Or not, come and see??
روتين أم وسام من غزة
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwNF4CpaMKE
GAZA يستقبلون عيد الاضحى في خيم النزوح التاريخ يعيد نفسه نكبة 1948 والان 2024
GAZA They welcome Eid al-Adha in displacement tents. History repeats itself, the Nakba of 1948 and now 2024