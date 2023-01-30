Is the Antichrist already here? Guests Colonel David Giamona and Pulitzer award winner Troy Anderson discuss on this episode of America’s Remnant!

On today’s episode of America’s Remnant, Pastor Todd issues a strong word to the Body of Christ…plus…he interviews two amazing guests. Colonel David Giamona and Troy Anderson have a lot of experience in war and journalism. Combined, we have a powerful discussion on the end times, the mark of the beast, and the Antichrist. Plus, much more. This is a show that you don’t want to miss!





