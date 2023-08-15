Statement from President Donald J. Trump on the Devastating Maui Wildfires

Statement from President Donald J. Trump.
PDJTrump offers his condolences to Maui fire victims, compares Biden’s response to East Palestine: “To the families affected, I give you my love and sympathy. Nothing can ever replace your loved ones, but you will always have the memories and feel their great love surrounding and embracing you.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.